Four bodies found as flood water recedes in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The bodies of four persons were found on Friday following the floods triggered by Cyclone Michaung.

The Chennai police recovered the body of Sundar, 56, a fish vendor, from his house in Gurusamy Nagar near Pulianthope. According to the police, Sundar, who lived alone, slept on the ground floor of his house on Sunday night. He drowned as rainwater entered his house, rising to four feet.

After the water receded, Sundar’s body was recovered. In Aminjikarai, an unidentified 35-year-old man was found dead on Bharathipuram main road. His body was floating in stagnant water.

A 55-year-old woman R Rama was found dead inside her house in Gandhi Nagar of Saligramam. Rama’s elder sister Bhuvaneshwari had sent food packets as the water levels were high.

“As Rama did not come out of the house and the food packets remained untouched, neighbours broke open the door and found her body,” the police said. Her body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was found dead at a vacant site in Kuberan Nagar 11th extension in Madipakkam. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.

