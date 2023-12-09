Health advisory cautions residents against vector, water-borne diseases in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In an advisory issued on Friday, the health department urged people to drink clean water and seek medical help if three or more cases of diarrhea or fever are reported from the same area or street.

The government is taking measures to prevent the spread of water-borne and vector-borne communicable diseases, the advisory stated.

According to the statement, people must only drink safe, preferably boiled water and must frequently wash their hands with soap. People were also advised against using food materials soaked in flood water.

The advisory urged people to use water from bore-wells, tanks and open wells for drinking purposes only after thorough cleaning.

If any person develops fever or diarrhea, they must immediately seek medical attention, the advisory read, adding that if a cluster of cases, which is more than three cases in a street/area, is noticed, the local health facility and public health control room must be informed. All children aged between nine months and 15 years residing in flood-affected areas must be given a single dose of Measles Rubella vaccine, irrespective of previous immunization. Precautions must be taken and a gap of four weeks must be maintained before the children are given any other vaccine.

For further information, people can contact the 24-hour helpline number 104. Meanwhile, the health department said it conducted 332 special mobile medical camps in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts, wherein 55,059 people were screened. While 1,040 were treated for fever, 8,056 were treated for respiratory infections, 177 for acute diarrheal diseases and 381 for injuries.

In North Chennai (Zone 1 to Zone 5 of Greater Chennai Corporation), 80 MMU teams and 16 RBSK teams conducted 96 Special mobile medical camps.

Nearly 10,752 persons were screened, of which 513 were treated for fever, 2,517 for respiratory infection, 86 for acute diarrheal diseases and 56 for injury. Health camps are also being conducted in all 76 relief shelters and 172 urban health and wellness centres.

