Electrician killed in freak mishap in Thoraipakkam
Published: 10th December 2023 11:12 AM | Last Updated: 10th December 2023 11:12 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A 23-year-old electrician working at a construction site in Thoraipakkam died after his head hit a wall while using a service lift on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Srinath from Kolapakkam. On Friday evening, Srinath was operating a temporary service lift to reach the first floor. When he tried to bend and throw out a paper, his head hit a protruding wall and he got wedged between the lift and roof, police said.
