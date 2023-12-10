Home Cities Chennai

Electrician killed in freak mishap in Thoraipakkam

Published: 10th December 2023 11:12 AM

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old electrician working at a construction site in Thoraipakkam died after his head hit a wall while using a service lift on Friday evening. 

The deceased was identified as Srinath from Kolapakkam. On Friday evening, Srinath was operating a temporary service lift to reach the first floor. When he tried to bend and throw out a paper, his head hit a protruding wall and he got wedged between the lift and roof, police said.

