Celebration of arts begins at Vani Mahal in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the soft rays of the evening sun passing inside the auditorium in Vani Mahal, the Margazhi festivities of the Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha began on Saturday with the inauguration of the 44th Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha and the 34th Bharatham Festival 2024. At this festival, 112 vocal and instrumental musicians will perform, of which 45 are senior and others are upcoming talents. The festival will be on till the month end, making way for senior Bharatanatyam artistes who will take over the stage for ten days. Following this, drama artistes will enthral Chennaiites.

The dance festival will give an opportunity for budding Bharatanatyam artistes. “It is important to provide opportunities to the junior artistes today, as they will be taking forward the art and culture tomorrow. Chances like these help them gain exposure and experience,” says Deccan Moorthy, president of Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha. The sabha annually honours junior artistes with the Vani Kala Nipuna award and a cash price of Rs 25,000 in August.

Every December, during Margazhi Mahotsavam, six eminent artistes from the industry are presented with the honorary Vani Kala Sudhakara awards and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The awardees this year were Malladi brothers (Vocal), Usha Rajagopalan (Violin), Meenakshi Chitharanjan (Classical Dance), Neyveli B Venkatesh (Mridangam) and KRS Kumar (Theatre). The awards were conferred by the 46th Jeer of Sri Ahobila Mutt Srivan Satakopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan.

The winners dedicated their victory to their teachers, families and the art form itself. Ahika N, a class 7 student from Bengaluru, was presented with the Budding Artiste Award (violin). “My musical journey started when I was three years old. My mother was my first guru. I like the Margazhi season as a lot of artistes from all over come here to perform. Even, I wish to perform here in the future,” she says.

Undeniably, there was a lull in the Margazhi season for the past few years because of the pandemic but the president assures that “It is coming back to pre-pandemic times.” Dr Natarajan, a physician and a rasika, says, “Just like Diwali, Navratri, and Christmas, the people of Chennai come together to celebrate Margazhi mahotsavam. It has now become a global brand. The rasikas including the younger generation show involvement, learn the art form and take notes from the performances. This is also because of the encouragement of sabhas.”

The 44th Isai, Iyal, Nataka Vizha 2023-24 will be till January 15, 2024. The 34th Bharatham Festival 2024 will be held from January 2 to February 2, 2024.

