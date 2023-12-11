Christmas: A twinkling tradition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before midnight mass, unwrapping gifts, and gorging on plum cakes, the bells of the Christmas season begin ringing with the meticulous decoration of the customary fir tree. The festivities commence as every family member comes together in their homes to string up fairy lights, bells, and ornaments across the green leaves and eventually, position the blinking star on top.

As this season begins, an excitable gathering of citizens, and international guests decked in green and red, flocked to the lobby at The Leela Palace Chennai in Adyar on Saturday, set to be captivated by the tree lighting ceremony. Amid sparkling firecrackers, a group of bubbly children flags off the energy-efficient illumination of the 25-ft Christmas tree with gradually blinking silver lights.

No Christmas celebration is complete without carols — a choir of 10-odd women with red Santa Claus hats began their rendition of hymns like ‘Silent Night’, ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’, ‘Deck the Halls’ and the ever-classic ‘Jingle Bells’. As their melodies and soulful harmonies filled the room, guests sang along while sipping eggnog and wine and snacking on a variety of delightful canapes, cakes, and dessert treats.

As KM Chengappa, vice president and general manager at The Leela Palace, said, the Christmas tree lighting is an event where togetherness is at the core and the family comes together to deck up their trees, and here, guests are considered family. “The Christmas tree lighting is followed in all Christian homes and it sets in the vibe of festivities,” he added.

This year, in the spirit of sustainability, the hotel handed lush and quaint money plant saplings to guests and onlookers. Explaining that The Leela Palace is committed to eco-friendly and sustainable futures, Chengappa said, “While most hotels scrap their trees, we have given saplings as a return gift to guests instead of a memento to emphasise sustainability. As a brand, we have removed plastic and use bamboo brushes and bamboo combs in rooms.”

After experiencing the Christmas tree lighting for the first time, Surya Chidambaram, owner of the popular Kamala Theatre, shared that this was an unforgettable experience. Hoping to bring his son here next year, Surya said, “I saw families laughing and kids having a good time. It gives a very abroad Christmas feel and shows me a very different Chennai than I’m used to.”

