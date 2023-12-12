In praise of unsung heroes   

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been more than 75 years of Indian independence, but we seldom fail to get inspired from those who fought to bring us freedom. While some have gone on to become etched on the pages of our history books, some have been overlooked. “Velu Nachiyar fought for our independence way before Rani Jhansi,” says Kalaimamani recipient and Harikatha exponent Vishahka Hari, who founded Vijayashri School of Harikatha. “Bharath’s history is the most interesting, appealing, and magnificent. The glorious aspect of our country has been hidden till date,” she says.

To memoralise these hidden gems, the students of the school worked on a book titled Bharath 75 which was launched in the city on December 1.

Creators of history

The book, launched at the school’s annual Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam celebrations, consists of short stories of 25 kings, 25 queens, and 25 saints/composers. “It started as summer homework this April. But the content was so deep and interesting. What started as a spark became a fire when the children and I felt the need to publish the work,” shares Vishakha. It is a book by the children, and for children and adults as most of the facts that are brought out are meant to be read, understood and be proud of the Indian freedom fighters.

“A sixth standard child brought out a beautiful Tamil literature that was instrumental in the construction of the Brihadeeshwara Temple. All of us know that Raja Raja Chozha built it, but it has a connection of Tamil vowels, and consonants, with the length of the Shiva Lingam, the distance between Shiva Lingam and Nandi,” shares Vishakha adding that such chronicles are not seen in history books.

In this non-fiction, details of emperor Rana Sanga (who fought wars with one eye, one arm, and one leg), queens Yesubai Bhonsale (wife of Chatrapathi Sambhaji who was held captive and tortured by the Mughals) and Hadi Rani (who sacrificed herself to send her husband fight a battle), saints Tirumular (a nayanar who wrote Thirumanthiram), and Muka Sankarendra Saraswati (a deaf-mute poet who wrote Mooka Pancha Sathi), are also documented.

Assignment to publication

A total of 290 articles were written by 50-odd students, of which 75 heroes have made it to the book. The research work was carried out by visiting Indian knowledge systems and temples to understand architecture and analyse the structure. After collecting data and compiling it into written words in September, the book took its final shape in the first week of November after proofreading, editing, and designing by eight faculties from the school. It is published by Vijayashri Publications.

Initially, Vishakha wanted to name the book ‘Veera Bharath’, but she realised that India is not only veera (strong) but also viveka (patience) and nyana (tolerance). “The Bharana Sakthi — to bear every conquest, invasion and to emerge victoriously every time — her rejuvenating power lies within her, capturing and captivating hearts through knowledge and not blood. All of this is contained in one term, Bharat,” says Vishakha, adding that it was her guru Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal, who taught her to look at our country the way she does now. “Only if you know about our country, you will want to do something for our country in some way,” she notes.

A way of life

Vishakha’s discourses are much sought after. Talking about Harikatha, she says, “It brings moral values and messages to current society through art forms. All the dharmic preachings are given through music, dance, paintings, and sculpting. These days it is done through technological PowerPoint presentations.” Vishakha founded the school to take Indian culture to the next generation. Starting as a 20-student class in 2020, it has already reached a global platform.

Looking back at her journey of practicing Harikatha, she says that it has been a divine well. “My parents were interested in Bharathiya samskriti. My father quit his banking job in Africa and shifted to India for the sole purpose of bringing up his children in this culture,” she says. Vishakha was admitted to music and dance classes, practicing and performing the art for twenty years now.

For Harikatha all that is needed is a story, background, and music. Vishakha has been regularly performing Ramayana, as a ten-day event for 15 years now. “The performance is based on Valmiki’s slokas, and the ragas are supported by Thyagaraja Swami’s keerthanas among other compositions by other composers,” she notes.

This Margazhi season, Vishakha is performing at various sabhas in the city. Talking about the celebration she opines, “Considering the divinity of the month, the festival should never lose its glory or tempo, because it is one-of-a-kind in the whole world. The magic of this month is also contained in a verse in the Bhagavad Gita, where Krishna says, Masanam marga-shirsho ‘ham, (out of the twelve months I am Margasheesham (Margazhi)).”

Apart from performances, Vishakha is simultaneously working with the Vijayashri School to bring out another version of Bharath 75.

