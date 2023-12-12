Records to remember

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The secret of genius is to carry the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm,” noted writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley. In the case of six children in the city, it was this secret of enthusiasm with grit that was their ticket to making it to the Guinness Book of World Records, last month. Armed with a hula hoop, the students showed off their talents and received certificates from actor Vijay Sethupathi. Among them is NM Oviyasena who made it to the books for the fastest time (51.24 seconds) to solve a Rubix cube while performing a five hula hoop split.

“I took a break from school for 20 days and would practice from 6 am to 6 pm,” the 13- year-old says. No stranger to world records, this is her second time gaining global recognition. Similarly, the other five are students of Gokulnath Unique Talent Academy (GUTA), a flow arts academy that is a masterclass in circus arts. From juggling, hula hooping, and unicycling, this school currently has 100 students, ranging from ages four to 15, in two centres at Arumbakkam and Virugambakkam. Since 2018, GUTA has amassed 39 world records, so far.

P Krish Aadith

Beyond records, the classes hone the focus of children. “Mentally, the kids become strong. Their concentration power will increase,” says founder and actor, Gokulnath. His son, Vedathreyan, also made it to the pages of the World Records for 198 hula hoop rotations around the neck on inland skates in a minute. “My motivation was my master. I saw a picture of him holding four records,” shares Aadhav Sugumar.

The 11-year-old achieved 153 hula hoop rotations around the neck on a balance board in a minute. Previously, he managed to break his first record in the fastest to climb 50 stairs while hula hooping. Another student, P Krish Aadith made 85 hula hoop rotations around the neck on inline skates in 30 seconds.

Of practise & prowess

Practice makes perfect. Virudhachalam- based Rithish K had self-practice sessions from 8-10 pm every day for three months. Despite his tight daily schedule and after-school homework, he says, “My vision is the prize and I believe in working hard to achieve it.” In February 2022, Rithish broke his first record — the most hula hoop rotations (133) around the foot in 30 seconds. Polishing his strengths, he went on to achieve the most number of hula hoop rotations (74) on a unicycle in one minute.

“As parents, we have to support our kids in their decisions. We motivate and encourage him to do more because he is a kid who doesn’t stop until he reaches his set goal,” says Karthikeyan S, Rithish’s father. Eight-year-old Myra Chetan Pophale carried her hula hoop to classes and home, practising her moves for six to seven months. Despite having a slight injury on that day, the child managed to bag the record for managing to do 158 hula hoop rotations around the neck while in a split position in a minute.

When the results were released during Deepavali, an elated Dr Chetan, her father, says it was a double celebration. “This was not an easy task for her. She was very well taught and not everyone gets this opportunity. It’s not just about creating a record but making it harder for the next person to break the record,” he says, adding Myra is multitalented with an interest in dance and academics. Now, the kids are gearing up to bag more awards. As Rithish tunes hula hooping and juggling skills, Aadhav hopes to break more records. Oviyasena hopes to compete in archery at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (With inputs from Sonu M Kothari)

