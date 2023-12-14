10k tonnes of waste collected from Chennai in a single day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As against the usual garbage volume of 5,500 tonnes collected daily in the city, the conservancy workers collected a whopping 10,464 tonnes on Tuesday alone.

Following Cyclone Michaung, the corporation collected a total of 57,192.63 tonnes of waste, including 6,533.89 tonnes of garden waste, from December 6 to 12. Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said the maximum quantum of waste was collected from zones like Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Royapuram, Kodambakkam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

He said conservancy workers have been working hard, especially since flood water had entered the battery-operated vehicles in two or three wards rendering them non-functional. Radhakrishnan also urged the public to dispose of waste responsibly after segregating them.

