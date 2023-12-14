Chennai: Road cave-in near Kasturi Estate yet to be fixed, GCC draining out water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A road cave-in adjacent to a construction site at Kasturi Estate 3rd street in Gopalapuram, which occurred after the recent rain, is yet to be fixed as the GCC staff are busy draining out water from the trench.

Officials said repair works would begin after water is drained out of the trench. Currently, the road is closed from one end and vehicles can enter from Kasturi Estate 2nd street.

“The cave-in was caused due to the rain and we are trying to fix it at the earliest. The process is delayed because water needs to be drained out from the trench,” a corporation official said. The stretch has been barricaded and officials said the trench is not very deep.

According to the police, no injuries were reported due to the cave-in, while one vehicle was damaged. Commuters said the stretch leads to Cathedral Road and must be repaired at the earliest as it raises concerns about the possibility of more parts of the road caving-in.

