Chennai: With shrinking waterways, ‘safe’ Korattur sinks

CHENNAI: The aftermath of Cyclone Michaung presented unexpected challenges to residents and officials alike, as rain and subsequent floods threw life out of gear in the city. Korattur in north-west Chennai emerged as one of the worst-hit localities, as lower-gradient storm water drains and shrunk canals carrying water beyond their capacity led to inundation in many areas.

The region has two major water bodies – the Ambattur Lake and Korattur Lake, with surplus water from Ambattur Lake flowing through a canal into the Korattur Lake. However, as per the inundation maps prepared by the corporation, the areas along the canal, particularly near the North Avenue Canal, were severely affected.

“Ambattur Lake carries water from five different lakes into the Korattur Lake, towards the downstream. In order to prevent reverse flow of water, the drains were closed,” a corporation official told TNIE. Residents, meanwhile, have asked for the widening of the North Avenue Canal where heavy inundation was recorded. “The width of the canal is around 20 feet at point zero, which then shrinks to 10 feet at a distance. Widening the canal will reduce inundation in residential areas,” said a resident and activist, Anbukumar.

Over 40 streets in Korattur’s housing board area (Ward 84) were inundated for more than three days. This was a first as none of the streets were heavily inundated earlier. The corporation has prepared a list of vulnerable streets that are likely to be inundated during the monsoon. However, none of the streets from Korattur featured in the list.

“During 2015, stagnant water drained within a day; now, it took more than three days. The stormwater drain in my street is on a lower gradient than the canal. When there was a high inflow, the water could not be drained. Sometimes, water from the canal flows back into the drains,” said Kesavan, a resident of 25th street, expressing surprise at the prolonged inundation.

During the previous monsoon, rainwater entered houses in nine locations in Ambattur zone and at one location in Ward 84. According to the corporation’s data, there was no need for evacuation in any of the streets under Ambattur zone. However, after the cyclone, several streets were inundated, most of them located in Ward 84. A total of 458 people were evacuated in the Ambattur zone.

Sivakumar N, a resident of Venkataraman Nagar in Korattur was evacuated as floodwaters reached until chest level. He returned home on Saturday. “Water level is usually high in our street during rain, but recedes within a few hours. This time, it took more than three days for the water to drain,” he stated.

There are 80 stormwater drains, covering a length of 8 kilometre, under Ward 84. Corporation officials said work related to all missing storm water drain links were completed well before the monsoon. “The inundation was mainly due to huge flow of surplus water. The drains functioned effectively,” an official said. Meanwhile, the GCC will cinduct a detailed study of all inundated areas post-monsoon.

