Heavy showers likely in parts of TN, Puducherry

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on December 16 and 17.

It also predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea now lies over the southwest and southeast areas and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, it added.

In Chennai, it said light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 º C and minimum temperature around 23º C.

