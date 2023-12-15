Chennai: 27-year-old man hacked to death by gang, lover held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang near Ponneri late on Wednesday. Inquiries revealed that the man’s murder was allegedly plotted by his lover, who was furious that she was reprimanded by the victim for befriending another man. The woman was arrested and a hunt is on to nab the killers, the police said.

According to Ponneri police, the accused Priya was married and had two children. A few years ago, she met Gopalakrishnan and they got into a relationship. As Priya became close to Gopalakrishnan, her husband left her and would only visit to meet his children.

“A few months ago, Priya got close to another man, which irked Gopalakrishnan. He would often pick quarrels and tell Priya to cut ties with the new person. On Wednesday, an argument ensued,” a police officer said.

A four-member gang then went to Gopalakrishnan’s house. Realising that he was not home, they searched for him and found him near the Ponneri municipality office and hacked him to death. The gang then fled the spot. Passersby found Gopalakrishnan in a pool of blood and informed the police, who took him to a government hospital. He was declared dead and his body was sent for postmortem examination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang near Ponneri late on Wednesday. Inquiries revealed that the man’s murder was allegedly plotted by his lover, who was furious that she was reprimanded by the victim for befriending another man. The woman was arrested and a hunt is on to nab the killers, the police said. According to Ponneri police, the accused Priya was married and had two children. A few years ago, she met Gopalakrishnan and they got into a relationship. As Priya became close to Gopalakrishnan, her husband left her and would only visit to meet his children. “A few months ago, Priya got close to another man, which irked Gopalakrishnan. He would often pick quarrels and tell Priya to cut ties with the new person. On Wednesday, an argument ensued,” a police officer said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A four-member gang then went to Gopalakrishnan’s house. Realising that he was not home, they searched for him and found him near the Ponneri municipality office and hacked him to death. The gang then fled the spot. Passersby found Gopalakrishnan in a pool of blood and informed the police, who took him to a government hospital. He was declared dead and his body was sent for postmortem examination. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp