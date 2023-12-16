Home Cities Chennai

A green wonderland

Composed entirely of recycled glass bottles, the tree embodies the resort’s dedication to environmentally conscious practices.

Published: 16th December 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Gift, Presents, Christmas

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Embracing the spirit of sustainability and festive joy, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort introduces its Green Wonderland Recycled Glass Bottle Christmas Tree. It illuminates the surroundings with a heartwarming glow and stands as a powerful symbol of positive change during the holiday season.

Composed entirely of recycled glass bottles, the tree embodies the resort’s dedication to environmentally conscious practices.

Kunal Shanker, general manager at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort, said,  “This initiative aligns with our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and encourages our guests to celebrate the holidays with a focus on positive environmental impact.” 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp