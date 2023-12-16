A green wonderland

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Embracing the spirit of sustainability and festive joy, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort introduces its Green Wonderland Recycled Glass Bottle Christmas Tree. It illuminates the surroundings with a heartwarming glow and stands as a powerful symbol of positive change during the holiday season.

Composed entirely of recycled glass bottles, the tree embodies the resort’s dedication to environmentally conscious practices.

Kunal Shanker, general manager at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort, said, “This initiative aligns with our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and encourages our guests to celebrate the holidays with a focus on positive environmental impact.”

