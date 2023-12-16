After combating Michaung impacts, now time to combat infections

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In December 4, as cyclone Michaung struck the city, streets and homes slowly filled with water, and people were marooned amid a power and network outage. The storm may have passed and the city is gradually rebuilding itself but residents grapple with the aftermath. As water-borne and vector-borne infections make the rounds, they must be cautious and follow precautionary measures.

In 2015, after Chennai faced an unprecedented disaster, scores filled waiting rooms of hospitals after contracting conditions ranging from flu, and skin infections to diarrhoea.

This year, so far, as TNIE reported on December 11, 13,840 people were diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection, 944 with fever, and 290 with acute diarrhoeal disease.

Over the past week, Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan from the Department of Infectious Diseases at Kauvery Hospital says, numerous hospitals have already started treating patients with gastrointestinal-related diseases. “We have started seeing many patients from flooded areas with diarrhoea.

This time, there are many cases of flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections. Asthmatics are also coming in with bad asthma exacerbation. We will see a lot of dengue, chikungunya, and scrub typhus (from bugs found in shrubs). India is endemic for scrub typhus but in the post-rainy season, we see cases,” she says Adding that melioidosis — a bacterial infection — is also something to look out for, Dr Vijayalakshmi says, “We are endemic from melioid but whenewver there are major cyclones, patients come in with these disseminated infections, with multiple organ involvement with bad pneumonia, pus, or abscess, liver abscess.”

Signs and Prevention

In 2022, following heavy rains, 25-year-old Rekha found the lanes outside her apartment building, in the heart of the city, waterlogged. “The waters were stagnated on the grounds, mixed with sewage. The flat had put in some makeshift slabs to help us walk but it would float away during the heavy rains,” says the student. A few days later, after experiencing symptoms of shivering and sweating, Rekha found she had a blood infection from the downpours and inundation.

Like Rekha, many residents in the city could be susceptible to infections including dengue, and diarrhoea during the monsoon and post-flood period. Dr Vijayalakshmi urges people to boil water, and be wary of utilising canned water, in case of possible water contamination. She adds leptospirosis or rat fever is anticipated after floods due to water contamination.

P Paranthaman, head of general medicine at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital explains this zoonotic disease occurs when humans come in contact with rat urine either through the skin or consumption of contaminated water or raw vegetables. “The bacteria, Leptospira, pierces the skin and enters the blood. Initial symptoms include headache, severe body pain, fever, and joint pain. If the fever lasts longer than five days, it could indicate a re-emergence (of the infection,” he says, adding that this could also lead to jaundice or kidney stones.

According to the WHO, estimates indicate that there are more than 500,000 cases of leptospirosis each year worldwide. But as Dr Vijaylakshmi points out, “Chennai has become endemic for leptospirosis. Around 20 years back, we had patients very sick with leptospirosis. Nowadays, many are already immune and we don’t see that many patients coming in sick with leptospirosis here in Chennai anymore. But it may not be the same scenario outside.”

As doctors point out, precautionary measures are crucial in the coming months. “Every individual is responsible for contributing to making the city and environment clean. The public must be educated, and citizens must be sensitised about how to take care of themselves and those around them,” signs off Dr Paranthaman.

SAFETY FIRST

Avoid contact with contaminated or sewage water

Boil drinking water

Eat only fully cooked food, and avoid raw vegetables. When eating outside, be careful about salads and chutneys

Avoid venturing into or taking baths in canals, or lakes. For precaution, wear boots

Avoid swimming pools this season

Asthmatics must be careful about damp walls in their homes, and clean fungus off with bleach till walls are dry



