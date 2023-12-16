Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 15-yr-old boy, playing with pigeons, falls to death from terrace at Kannagi Nagar

The boy, V Kutty, was a class 10 student at a school in St. Thomas Mount. 

Published: 16th December 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 15-year-old boy died after he accidentally slipped and fell from the terrace of his house at Kannagi Nagar on Thursday evening. 

According to police, V Kutty was a class 10 student at a school in St. Thomas Mount. He was staying in Tsunami Resettlement Colony with his parents. His parents kept pigeons at home and the boy often spent time playing with the birds.

On Thursday evening, Kutty went to the terrace on fourth floor to spend time with the pigeons. The police suspect that while playing with the pigeons, one of them tried to fly away and in a bid to catch it, Kutty slipped and fell. 

Passersby called for an ambulance. But as there was a delay, his parents rushed him to a hospital in an auto. The ambulance followed the vehicle and caught up with it at Adyar. The boy was taken to Royapettah Government Hospital where he died.

