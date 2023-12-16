Chennai: Woman under anesthesia for undergoing abortion sexually assaulted by doctor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old anesthesiologist at a private hospital was booked for allegedly sexually abusing a woman who was under anesthesia for undergoing abortion. The police have issued a notice under section 41 (a) of CrPC for the accused to appear for investigation.

A CSR was initially registered, and later an FIR was registered. According to police, Elangkumaran of Triplicane is working as anesthesiologist at a private hospital in Triplicane. On Tuesday, Chithra (name changed) had gone to a private hospital with her husband for an abortion and Elangkumaran was brought in as anesthesiologist.

“On Wednesday, the woman complained to her husband that while she was under anesthesia, Ilangkumaran sexually abused her. Her husband lodged a police complaint. A CSR was initially registered, and later a case under section 354 (a) of the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act was booked,” an officer said.

The police served Elangkumaran a notice under section 41 (a) of CrPC to appear for investigation and have also got a written statement from him.

