Chennai: Youth electrocuted while erecting flagpole for Udhayanidhi Stalin's cyclone-relief camp

Following the youth's death, the programme was rescheduled for a later date.  

Published: 16th December 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:22 AM

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 21-year-old youth was electrocuted near Manali while the flagpole he was installing came in contact with a high-tension overhead cable early on Friday morning. Sources said the youth, identified as A Elappan, was installing the pole for a cyclone-relief camp of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at Padasalai and nearby places in Manali. 

Police said Elappan was employed in a private company. “Elappan’s uncle, Kuppusamy was in charge of the flags and banners for the event. Elappan was assisting his uncle in his work,” they said.

As soon as the pole touched the cable, Elappan was thrown to the ground. He suffered severe burn injuries and collapsed. The people nearby took him to a government hospital. The doctors there declared he was brought dead. 

Upon information, the Manali police sent the body for postmortem. A case was registered and an inquiry is on.  Following the death, the programme was rescheduled for a later date.  



