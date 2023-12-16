Michaung...: Post-flood protocol for viral infections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With change in weather, there is always a risk of falling ill. Every December, Chennai witnesses a mixed bag of weather. There are sunny days, misty mornings, and there are possibilities of floods and cyclone as experienced recently. In such extremities it is common for your body to react and get used to it.

The recent cyclone Michaung was accompanied by heavy winds, rains and excessive flood water entering homes and getting stagnated. This has resulted in people developing cold, cough, fever and body pain. Divya Sathyaraj, a clinical nutritionist, practicing for seven years, talks to CE about the increase in viral infection post rains. “As the rains passed, I noticed a lot of people complaining of cold, body pain and fever. The answer is that their immunity is not very strong to fight the viruses,” she says.

To make sure the body’s defense mechanism is high, one has to improve immunity by eating right.

onsuming the right diet nourished with vitamins and minerals is the key. “Sometimes what happens is the food alone is not enough to get all the vitamins and minerals and you might have to take a supplement,” says Divya. She advices people who have a viral infection due to the flood or are recovering from a viral infection post the flood to follow protocol.

The nutritionist advices that if the symptoms persist for more than 48 to 72 hours, then you should consult a doctor.

Food inclusions

Vitamin C: Consuming food rich in vitamin C boosts immunity, reduces infection and allergies, and reduces inflammation in the body. At the same time, it is also important to avoid citrus fruits — lime, lemon and oranges — if you already have a cold, an itching sensation in the throat or a sinus problem. An alternative to fruits is to have vegetables rich in vitamin C.

Consume vegetable soups: Grind broccoli or spinach and add some ginger and garlic. Ginger and garlic help reduce inflammation around the nasal passage and throat.

Chicken bone broth is rich in nutrients and is good for collagen, joints and bone health.

Add cinnamon to your tea and coffee. Cinnamon is rich in nutrients, and anti-inflammatory properties that, again, can help reduce inflammation. You can simply have hot water with a pinch of cinnamon mixed.

For children who have prolonged colds or coughs, add a pinch of organic turmeric and a few (2-3) drops of organic honey to milk and drink in the night. Or just include a lot of turmeric in your rasam.

Consume any Chawanprash.

Eat home food, and not outside food for a few days because it might lead to stomach issues like diarrhoea. The gut health also goes for a toss during a viral infection. So for your health to bounce back, give your body that rest and respect. To cleanse and detox, avoid having food that is not home-cooked.

Food exclusion

Avoid soft drinks, white sugar and maida. Instead of having a burger or a pizza, have a plate of biryani.

Avoid junk food. When going to the movies, order popcorn rather than a burger.

Jaggery is a good substitute for white sugar.



