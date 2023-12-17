Woman who escaped from Puzhal jail arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The woman who escaped from Puzhal prison on Wednesday was arrested in Bengaluru early on Saturday.

According to sources, A Jayanthi (32), a native of Bengaluru, had moved to Perumbakkam five years ago. She had been arrested in connection with theft cases and lodged in the special prison for women in Puzhal since October.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jayanthi was assigned to clean the visitors room in the prison, when she managed to escape. “Warders were under the assumption that Jayanthi had gone back to her cell after completing her job, but she had mingled with the visitors and escaped,” an official said.

The warders who escorted her, Kanagalakshmi (Grade I) and Kokila (Grade II), were placed under suspension. Based on a tip-off, a team of special police went to Bengaluru and nabbed Jayanthi near Govindpura Nagar on Saturday.

