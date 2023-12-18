Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: PG doctor booked for sexual assault on patient

Personnel from Washermenpet AWPS identified the suspect as Gokulakrishnan.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A doctor pursuing first-year PG in radiodiagnosis at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who had come to the hospital for a scan. He was suspended by the hospital authorities on the previous day.

The internal committee of the hospital said the accused doctor had taken the patient’s oral consent, but not her written consent before the scan process thereby violating medical ethics. Some other doctors were also present during the scan.

Personnel from Washermenpet AWPS identified the suspect as Gokulakrishnan. “On Wednesday, a woman with abdominal pain was admitted to the hospital. She was sent to the radiology department for an abdominal and pelvic scan on Thursday. During the scan, Gokulakrishnan allegedly misbehaved with her,” they added.

She informed the hospital authorities about this on Friday. He was placed under suspension after an internal committee report stated that he had violated medical ethics by not obtaining written consent from patient before performing the scan. The woman subsequently lodged a police complaint. 

