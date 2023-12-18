Cyclone Michaung: Improper desilting of drains swamps north Chennai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the relief measures and assistance on the part of the state government following Cyclone Michaung had received praise from all corners, the delayed response to inundation and damages in the northern parts of Chennai has raised eyebrows.

Pulianthope and Pattalam which falls under the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (VI) suffered inundation for four days. Residents alleged that the stormwater drains (SWD) in places like Demellows Road that were not properly desilted, prolonged the inundation. “While relaying roads, the contractors partially closed some of the silt catch-pits. Numerous silt catch-pits and drains were not properly desilted so the flood water could not recede easily,” said Govindan of Pulianthope.

A corporation official said all the SWD work in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone was taken up first on a priority basis, and some remaining work will be completed after the monsoon season. “Overflow from canals was the major reason for inundation. There is no missing link in the SWD network as is alleged by the residents,” the official added.

For Krishnamoorthy Nagar residents in Kodungaiyur, the plight was worse this time than the 2015 floods. “The areas that lie along the Captain Cotton Canal were badly affected and the water gradually drained only after three days. The canal which acts as a macro drain in the zone needs to be desilted, deepened and a retaining wall needs to be uniformly built around the drain,” says Ganesn of Kodungaiyur.

The places along the water canals that had higher retaining walls suffered comparatively reduced inundation. Even the micro drains in the city are devoid of retaining walls in many places. The rainwater receded in Bharathi Nagar in Kodungaiyur on Thursday. But power connection was restored in the areas only on Sunday. “Since all the electricity distribution boxes are placed at a lower level, they all got damaged. The electricity department should take steps to place the boxes at elevated levels,” said Ramachandran, another resident.

Meanwhile, the low-lying areas like Sadayankuppam and Burma Nagar in Manali and Brindha Nagar and Girija Nagar in Tiruvottriyur remained inundated for three days. “Many streets are yet to receive storm water drains as the works were stopped when the monsoon commenced,” said Govindaraj, a resident of Burma Nagar in Manali. As much as 77% of the integrated stormwater drain work in Kosasthalaiyar River Basin was completed by October and the remaining work will be taken up after the monsoon. The work was taken up on a stretch of 769 km at a cost of Rs 3,310 crore.

Meanwhile, experts call for the desilting of all macro and micro drains in addition to large water bodies. “We focus on desilting the lakes. As a result, the macro and micro drains are ignored and are filled with silt. Desilting and deepening them will provide the structures with larger carrying capacity,” says A Janagaraj, a renowned water expert.

