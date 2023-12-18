Tiny, li’l powerhouse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the realm of culinary pleasures, black garlic has emerged as a captivating and cherished ingredient. It is born through the natural ageing of garlic under controlled conditions, where high temperature and humidity are dependent, for several days.

The transformation happens without the addition of artificial elements. The Maillard and Browning reactions give the garlic’s distinctive dark hue and a spongy, chewy texture. Ageing of garlic, besides increasing the level of functional compounds, also eliminates its pungency and spicy flavour, giving a sour-sweet taste with better nutritional value.

Rich in antioxidants, it fights free radicals, supporting cellular health and mitigating oxidative stress. It also manages weight, controls blood sugar, and prevents cancer. As the world embraces black garlic it continues its status as a flavourful and nutritious addition to a well-rounded lifestyle.

(Info: Spices Board)

