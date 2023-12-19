J’khand man kills wife in Chennai, held while trying to flee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old migrant worker from Jharkhand, who allegedly murdered his wife by smashing her head with a rock, was nabbed hours later as he attempted to flee the city. The accused, Pradeesh Kailash, was married to Priyanka Kumar (25) and the couple shifted to Chennai three months ago.

They worked as daily wage labourers and stayed in Manimangalam of Kancheepuram district.

“The duo lived at the government’s agri-research facility and was working on the campus. On Monday, when they did not turn up for work, their supervisor checked their hut. He found Priyanka in a pool of blood,” a police officer said.

Manimangalam police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem examination. Based on a preliminary investigation, it was found that the couple allegedly fought on Sunday.

“We traced Kailash’s phone number and traced him near the Central Railway Station. We informed the railway police,” the police officer said. Police found Kailash waiting for a train and nabbed him. He was handed over to Kancheepuram police.

