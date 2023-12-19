Home Cities Chennai

Unable to bear throat pain, cancer patient kills self in Chennai

Police said Chinna was suffering from throat cancer and was admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital for treatment on October 23.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unable to bear the intense pain after throat surgery, a 30-year-old man killed himself at a government hospital late on Sunday. The deceased, Chinna, was a resident of Ellaiyamman Koil street in Thiruvottiyur. 

 Police said Chinna was suffering from throat cancer and was admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital for treatment on October 23. “He underwent surgery on November 1 and was placed under treatment in the special ward. His wife and children would visit him every day, and on Sunday, they left after visiting him,” the police said. 

Hospital staff and security found Chinna lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the emergency ward, in vain. After a preliminary investigation, police said Chinna had complained of throat pain several times. On Sunday, he told the staff that he was going for a walk and then took the extreme step. Washermenpet police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

