Woman killed over ’20 murder in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman was murdered by a seven-member gang in Ambattur on Sunday evening. The incident took place after the victim’s brother’s funeral, who died by suicide on Saturday. The woman’s killing was in retaliation to a murder by her husband in 2020, the police said.

Police said the victim S Nandini, a resident of TP Chathiram, was working with a private company. Her husband Sathish is serving a jail term for the murder of one ‘Bonda’ Balaji in ICF Colony in 2020. “Nandini’s younger brother Madan killed himself on Saturday at his residence. Nandini and her friend Kaviya went to take part in the funeral on Sunday. After the rituals, Nandini was walking on the road when a gang of seven blocked her path at ICF Colony,” a senior police officer said.

The gang hacked Nandini to death with machetes and sped away on their motorcycles. Kaviya, who went in search, found Nandini’s body lying in a pool of blood. Medicos, who arrived at the spot, declared her dead.

Ambattur Industrial Police registered a case and sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem examination. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said that Nandini’s murder was in retaliation to Balaji’s killing by Sathish. “In November 2020, one Surya from the ICF Colony snatched a chain from Sathish. This led to clashes between two groups and some weeks later, Sathish killed Balaji, who belonged to the rival group,” the police said.

While Sathish was jailed, Nandini shifted to TP Chathiram. Police said several earlier attempts to kill Nandini had gone in vain. The police detained five people, including Balaji’s brothers Arumugam and Srinivasan. Further investigation is underway.

