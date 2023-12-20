Home Cities Chennai

Researchers find new approach to tackle nicotine addiction, associated health risks

Nicotine is metabolised and forms an oxidative metabolite called cotinine, a substance linked to fatal consequences, including cancer.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of researchers from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) has identified a new approach to tackle nicotine addiction and its associated health issues, according to a press release from the institute.

The study, published in the indexed journal ‘Advances in Redox Research’, throws light on the efficacy of ascorbic acid in a specific dose (vitamin C) in converting cotinine back into nicotine within smokers’ plasma.

“The smoker should place the dissolvable film on the tongue whenever tempted to smoke. This finding not only has the potential to revolutionise nicotine addiction treatment but also directly address the health risks linked to current therapeutic approaches,” the release stated.

Nicotine is metabolised and forms an oxidative metabolite called cotinine, a substance linked to fatal consequences, including cancer. Cotinine can persist in the body for several weeks. The researchers identified an issue with conventional nicotine replacement therapy, which inadvertently increases the accumulation of cotinine.

In response, the team developed a solution aimed at reversing cotinine back into nicotine using a reducing agent, specifically ascorbic acid (vitamin C).   Cotinine is abundantly present in smokers’ plasma, and its quantity depends on an individual’s tobacco consumption. 

Generally, 80% of nicotine accumulates as cotinine in the body, while the remaining 20% is eliminated through urine. The converted nicotine again forms 80% cotinine, and then 20% will be eliminated. Continuing this cycle may lead to 0% cotinine in the body after several cycles. The number of cycles required for the complete removal of nicotine deposits depends on the previous consumption of nicotine by individuals, the statement said.

The study was led by Murugesan Arumugam, Raman Lakshmi Sundaram, Jerad A Suresh, Sathesh Kumar Kesavan, Vishal Jayajothi and Manish Arul.

