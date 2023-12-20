Residents flag hurdles in cash aid distribution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With cash aid distribution for flood-affected people underway in and around Chennai, residents have flagged several hurdles in the process.

Some senior citizens in Perumbakkam said they were unable to receive the aid as their biometrics could not be verified.

Officials said aid cannot be distributed unless the biometrics are verified. “We escalated the issue with the officials and they have assured us a solution,” said Kumar, a resident of Perumbakkam.

Meanwhile, over 100 families in Mylapore’s Govindasamy Nagar allege they were unable to receive the aid as their cards were not transferred from Perumbakkam. They are awaiting allotments at the under-construction tenements in Mylapore.

“We were initially allotted houses in Perumbakkam. However, the government cancelled our allotments and said houses will be given in Mylapore. We were receiving ration in Mylapore, so the aid must also be given here,” Ganesan, a resident of Govin dasamy Nagar told TNIE. Officials from the civil supplies department could not be reached for comment.

