Triplicane temple readies for Vaikunta Ekadasi fete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special darshans will be cancelled and all devotees will have free access at the Arulmigu Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane on Vaikunta Ekadasi, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu told media persons on Tuesday.

The minister was inspecting preparations at the temple for the festivities, to be held on December 23. Sekarbabu convened a meeting with officials from various departments, including the HR&CE, police, GCC, public health, Tangedco, CMWSSB and the fire and rescue services to discuss precautionary measures.

The minister said all devotees will have unfettered access from morning until late night. The minister also outlines the entry point for devotees: East Tower entrance for regular darshan, West Tower for Sorkavasan darshan and a designated entry point on TP Koil street for the disabled and senior citizens. There will be a special queue for people aged over 70. Six temporary medical camps will be set up in the temple’s vicinity and there will be drinking water and rest room facilities at 20 points.

