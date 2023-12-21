Power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (December 22).

The connection will be restored earlier if the work gets over. The affected areas include Tambaram, Rajakilpakkam, Balaji Avenue, Chitlapakkam Main Road, Vallalyusafnagar, Balu Avenue, Annai Therasa street.

