PF Near You on Dec 27

The theme for the month is compliance and services.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). (File Photo)

CHENNAI: PF Near You, an outreach programme by EPFO, will be conducted from 9 am to 5.45 pm in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu on December 27 by the EPFO’s respective regional offices. The theme for the month is compliance and services.

Chennai: Nellai Nadar Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Jagannathan Street, Kottivakkam; Tiruvallur - Everglow Block, Everwin Matriculation Higher Secondary School, No.12, Redhills Raod, S.J Avenue, Kolathur; Chengalpattu: Celebrity Fashions (P) Ltd, No. 107 A, GST Road SDF IV C2, MEPZ, Tambaram; Kancheepuram: ESSKV Matriculation Higher Secondary School, 124-125 West Raja Street; 

