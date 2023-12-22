Robot cameras to tackle sewer pipeline issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to resolve persistent issues in Chennai’s water supply and sewerage systems, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has opted for cutting-edge Endobot cameras.

With the agency providing 1,000 MLD of water to 91 lakh connections in the city, ageing pipelines have led to a surge in complaints. To combat leakage and assess pipeline conditions, CMWSSB recently deployed Endobot cameras.

A senior official said, “During inspections in Valasaravakkam, we discovered extensive damage to HDPE pipes, causing pollution. In response, we have formulated a comprehensive project to replace HDPE pipes with DI pipes estimated to cost Rs 499.59 lakh.” Further, officials conducted inspections, recommending the use of Endobot cameras for pinpointing defects and leaks in pipelines.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In a bid to resolve persistent issues in Chennai’s water supply and sewerage systems, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has opted for cutting-edge Endobot cameras. With the agency providing 1,000 MLD of water to 91 lakh connections in the city, ageing pipelines have led to a surge in complaints. To combat leakage and assess pipeline conditions, CMWSSB recently deployed Endobot cameras. A senior official said, “During inspections in Valasaravakkam, we discovered extensive damage to HDPE pipes, causing pollution. In response, we have formulated a comprehensive project to replace HDPE pipes with DI pipes estimated to cost Rs 499.59 lakh.” Further, officials conducted inspections, recommending the use of Endobot cameras for pinpointing defects and leaks in pipelines. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });