Six-year-old falls into pit in Chennai, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy who was staying with his parents at an under-construction site drowned in a pool of water in the basement on Thursday. The deceased, R Aadhikumar, lived with his parents at the construction site in Perungudi, the police said. The family hailed from Bihar.

“A private real estate firm was constructing a multi-storey car park in the basement. They had dug a huge pit in the basement to store water for construction work,” a senior police officer said. On Thursday evening, a few workers found Aadhikumar floating in a pool of water.

His body was retrieved and he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. After a preliminary investigation, police said the boy was playing on the second floor of the under-construction building when he slipped and fell into the pool. Thoraipakkam police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem examination.

