Home Cities Chennai

Six-year-old falls into pit in Chennai, dies

After a preliminary investigation, police said the boy was playing on the second floor of the under-construction building when he slipped and fell into the pool.

Published: 23rd December 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy who was staying with his parents at an under-construction site drowned in a pool of water in the basement on Thursday. The deceased, R Aadhikumar, lived with his parents at the construction site in Perungudi, the police said. The family hailed from Bihar.

“A private real estate firm was constructing a multi-storey car park in the basement. They had dug a huge pit in the basement to store water for construction work,” a senior police officer said. On Thursday evening, a few workers found Aadhikumar floating in a pool of water.

His body was retrieved and he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. After a preliminary investigation, police said the boy was playing on the second floor of the under-construction building when he slipped and fell into the pool. Thoraipakkam police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem examination. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
under-construction site drown pool of water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp