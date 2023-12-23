SL national among 2 held in Chennai, 56 kg of meth seized

Home Cities Chennai

1 kg of the drug is worth `5 crore in the international retail market | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two men, including a Sri Lankan national, for allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine to Sri Lanka. The police recovered 56 kg of the drug. Sources said 1 kg of the contraband is worth Rs 5 cr in the international retail market. 

According to police, the arrested were identified as Udhayakumar of Sri Lanka and Akbar Ali of Perambur. On December 10, the NCB summoned Udhayakumar, who was staying in Chennai, for inquiry under the suspicion that he was trying to smuggle methamphetamine. Based on the information provided by him, police seized 2 kg of the drug from his possession. 

The police then traced his supplier, Akbar Ali, and seized 54 kg of the drug from a hideout. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo was planning to smuggle the drug to Sri Lanka in small batches. They had got the drug from Myanmar via Moreh in Manipur. In 2023, the NCB seized 65.061 kgs of methamphetamine and 3338.018 kgs of ganja meant for Sri Lanka. The police also arrested a total of 67 persons.

