Fine puts a leash on stray cattle menace, but open rearing an issue in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the Greater Chennai Corporation’s move to increase penalties on cattle owners, the movement of stray cattle has slightly decreased. After multiple instances of stray cattle attacking pedestrians, the civic body faced severe criticism for failing to control the menace.

As part of its ongoing effort to address the menace, the corporation increased the penalties imposed on cattle owners from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 on September 29. The number of stray cattle seized decreased from 432 in August to 258 in November.

“A total of 251 cattle were seized across zones in Chennai in October. Fearing increased penalties, cattle owners have kept their bovines in check, especially in Triplicane,” a corporation official said. The GCC has identified over 2,100 stray cattle in the city, mostly around Koyambedu, Triplicane and Mylapore.

Meanwhile, people are calling for more raids to tackle the stray cattle menace. “Stray cattle movement may have reduced for now, yet, they are reared in open spaces and the menace could rise at any given point. The corporation should come up with a permanent solution to this issue,” said Madasamy N, a resident of Ambattur.

Councillors also urged the GCC to regulate the movement of stray cattle in crowded areas. “The corporation seizes cattle whenever there is a complaint. Near the government school and bus stand in Korattur, over two dozen cattle are reared in the open. This poses a risk, especially to students,” said Ward 84 councillor J John.

The GCC is mulling a sensitisation programme for cattle owners. J Kamal Hussain, a veterinary officer with the GCC, said, “Our priority is to reduce the movement of stray cattle and we have seen an improvement.”

While experts have welcomed the move, they also bat for a permanent solution. “Reading cattle in a densely populated city is a challenge. All stakeholders should come forward and formulate a long-term solution to this issue,” said K Kolandaswamy, former director of public health.

Number of stray cattle seized by the corporation across 15 zones

August: 432

September: 364

October: 251

November: 258

