An enchanting tale of temples

Aparna U By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : From detailed gopurams to brimming pushkaranis (water tanks), the architecture of Thiruvarur’s temples is unique and contains cultural narratives and myths. It was these features that drew historian and author Chithra Madhavan to the heart of Chola Nadu, exploring past relics and divine tales.

“Even though my family comes from Kumbakonam, I am a huge fan of temples from north Tamil Nadu, especially from Kancheepuram where they have many major temples. But still, I find people obsessing with temples in Kumbakonam and Thiruvarur,” she said during a recent lec dem ‘Temples around Thiruvarur’ conducted at the Arkay Convention Centre. The first in a week-long series of talks and demonstrations, Chithra’s presentation was accompanied by devotional songs from seasoned musician and teacher Vidushi Vidhya Kalyanaraman.

“During the music season, most of the lec dems are supported by musicians, on behalf of which, this year Vidushi Vidhya Kalyanaraman showed her immense support with her presence and her performances during the lectures,” said founder of Arkay Convention Centre, Arkay Ramakrishnan.

Armed with photographs, Chithra’s presentation transported the audience to six lesser-known temples around Thiruvarur, starting with the Bhaktavatsala Perumal Temple in Thirukannamangai. While the temple contains ancient inscriptions of the Cholas, she said, it “unfortunately is very modernised with modern painting on top of the inscriptions.” The historian added the paintings on sculptures at the Akshayalinga Swamy Temple (14 kms from Thiruvarur) has been developed but not modernised well.

In Needamangalam, the Santhana Ramaswamy Temple — built in the 18th century by Maratha king Pratap Simha — is rich in tales of the Maratha dynasty’s history. According to legend, yearning for a child, the king and the queen bathed in a river near the temple site. Pratap Simha constructed the temple after being blessed with a baby boy. Inside the moonuvigraha (a sanctum), there are idols of deities Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, and Hanuman, which were found under the mud during the construction.

Chithra’s lecture detailed Arulmigu Chathuranga Vallabhanathar Temple, 20 kms from Thiruvarur, and Neelamegha Perumal Temple in Thirukannapuram and Srivanchiyam Temple, 18 kms from Thiruvarur. She added she was careful to say “around Thiruvarur” while referring to the temples. “I am not talking about Thiruvarur temple because it is a very huge temple and I don’t think I can really do full justice to it,” she said.

