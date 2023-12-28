Home Cities Chennai

Andhra Pradesh police on the look out for Chennai cop over red sanders smuggling case

The police have not released the name of the accused. 

Published: 28th December 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

red sanders

Red sand image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Andhra Pradesh police have launched a manhunt for a cop attached to the Chennai city police in connection with smuggling of red sanders. A team of AP police team are camping in the city to inquire and arrest the suspected police constable.

The police have not released the name of the accused. The AP police team had recently busted a racket by arresting 15 people including police constable B Chandrasekar, 45, attached to the Chintadripet police station, who worked as a crime wing inspector’s driver.

Further investigations revealed that one more constable attached to the city police was working closely with the smugglers. Based on a specific tip, the police team is searching for him. The gang, including Chandrasekar who has been suspended, had stormed into a godown at Sathyavedu and decamped with three tonnes of red sanders, which is an endangered tree and protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. The police team recovered the stolen consignment after arresting the suspects and also seized three vehicles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
red sanders Andhra Pradesh police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp