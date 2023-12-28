Andhra Pradesh police on the look out for Chennai cop over red sanders smuggling case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Andhra Pradesh police have launched a manhunt for a cop attached to the Chennai city police in connection with smuggling of red sanders. A team of AP police team are camping in the city to inquire and arrest the suspected police constable.

The police have not released the name of the accused. The AP police team had recently busted a racket by arresting 15 people including police constable B Chandrasekar, 45, attached to the Chintadripet police station, who worked as a crime wing inspector’s driver.

Further investigations revealed that one more constable attached to the city police was working closely with the smugglers. Based on a specific tip, the police team is searching for him. The gang, including Chandrasekar who has been suspended, had stormed into a godown at Sathyavedu and decamped with three tonnes of red sanders, which is an endangered tree and protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. The police team recovered the stolen consignment after arresting the suspects and also seized three vehicles.

