67-year-old man held under Pocso Act for assaulting 2 girls in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 67-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls over months near Puzhal. 

According to police, the accused, Vijayakumar, was in a sofa repair business and was the neighbour of one of the victims’ grandmothers. The issue came to light when one of the girls, nine-year-old * Soumya, told her mother about the abuse on Tuesday. 

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Vijayakumar had abused Soumya and her friend 12-year-old friend * Revathi when they were playing outside her grandmother’s house on Sunday. The girl also told her mother that such abuse had been taking place several times since March.  

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested Vijayakumar on Thursday. He was remanded in judicial custody.  

* Name changed

