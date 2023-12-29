Hoax mail to CMO, IIT-M sends Chennai police on wild goose chase
Man who worked in pvt software firm threatened to die by suicide
Published: 29th December 2023 09:43 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2023 09:43 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Police and members of the bomb detective and disposal squad (BDDS) went on a wild goose chase after the IIT-M director and Chief Minister’s Office received threatening emails on Wednesday.
A message sent from X (formerly Twitter) handle Suren17seven to the CMO handle said, “I will protest in front of commissioner office with petrol since I am common man, I have no choice you guys left for me. Either I die or give me justice or sit and watch. (sic)”
The CMO complained to the city police, and a team tracked the Twitter handle registered in the name of M Surendar (36) of Pallikaranai. He was employed at a private software company in IIT- Research Park. As per inquiries, it was found that Surendar worked as a business development manager in the company, and had not received his salary for the past four months amounting to Rs.1.40 lakh.
Meanwhile, IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti received an email claiming that bombs were planted inside the university and they would go off soon. “We will make sure you all end up dead. We are a terrorist group called - Funing”, the mail said. Based on a complaint, the BDDS team and police checked the IIT-M premises and found it to be a hoax.
A case has been registered.