Traffic regulations in Chennai for celebration on New Year's Eve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have made regulations and parking arrangements at Marina Beach, Elliot Beach and other areas on December 31 for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Foreshore Service Road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2024. Parking of vehicles will also not be allowed on the road from 7 pm and all vehicles will be allowed to exit only through the lighthouse junction. Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to the lighthouse will be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

Vehicles coming from Adyar side to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Road Jn and South Canal Road Jn towards Mandaveli, R.A. Puram 2nd Main Road, R.K Mutt Road and Luz. Vehicles coming from Dr RK Salai's side to go to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at VM Street junction towards RK Mutt Road, Luz junction, Mandaveli, South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road.

Vehicles coming from Parrys side to go to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at RBI subway (North) towards North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Wallajah Point and Anna Salai. Vehicular traffic towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed from Wallajah Point, Swami Sivananda Salai near Doordarshan Kendra, Wallajah Salai near Victoria Hostel Road, Bharathi Salai-Victoria Hostel Road jn, Dr Besant Road (near MRTS), Lloyds Road-Natesan Road jn and from Natesan Road-Dr RK Salai jn. The entire loop road from South Canal bank road up to Lighthouse junction will be closed for vehicular traffic according to necessity.

Vehicular traffic will not allowed from the RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial on Flagstaff Road from 8 pm. MTC buses bound North from Greenways Point will be diverted at South Canal Bank Road, Mandaveli, VK Iyer Road, St. Mary’s Road, Luz, Royapettah 1 Point, Cathedral Road and Anna Salai. MTC buses coming from the north side proceeding towards south will be diverted at RBI north to reach Wallajah point through Muthusamy point, Anna Salai, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, VM Street junction, Luz junction, Mandaveli junction to reach South Canal Bank Road and proceed. All flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 pm on December 31 till 6 am the next day.

Elliots Beach

As regards regulations at Elliots Beach, vehicles will not allowed after 8 pm on December 31 towards 6th Avenue till 6 am the next day. 6th Avenue will be blocked at 5th Avenue junction, 4th Main Road junction, 3rd Main Road junction, 16th Cross Street junction and 7th Avenue MG Road junction towards Annai Velankanni Church.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Police have made regulations and parking arrangements at Marina Beach, Elliot Beach and other areas on December 31 for New Year's Eve celebrations. Foreshore Service Road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2024. Parking of vehicles will also not be allowed on the road from 7 pm and all vehicles will be allowed to exit only through the lighthouse junction. Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to the lighthouse will be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Vehicles coming from Adyar side to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Road Jn and South Canal Road Jn towards Mandaveli, R.A. Puram 2nd Main Road, R.K Mutt Road and Luz. Vehicles coming from Dr RK Salai's side to go to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at VM Street junction towards RK Mutt Road, Luz junction, Mandaveli, South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vehicles coming from Parrys side to go to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at RBI subway (North) towards North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Wallajah Point and Anna Salai. Vehicular traffic towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed from Wallajah Point, Swami Sivananda Salai near Doordarshan Kendra, Wallajah Salai near Victoria Hostel Road, Bharathi Salai-Victoria Hostel Road jn, Dr Besant Road (near MRTS), Lloyds Road-Natesan Road jn and from Natesan Road-Dr RK Salai jn. The entire loop road from South Canal bank road up to Lighthouse junction will be closed for vehicular traffic according to necessity. Vehicular traffic will not allowed from the RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial on Flagstaff Road from 8 pm. MTC buses bound North from Greenways Point will be diverted at South Canal Bank Road, Mandaveli, VK Iyer Road, St. Mary’s Road, Luz, Royapettah 1 Point, Cathedral Road and Anna Salai. MTC buses coming from the north side proceeding towards south will be diverted at RBI north to reach Wallajah point through Muthusamy point, Anna Salai, Anna Rotary, Cathedral Road, VM Street junction, Luz junction, Mandaveli junction to reach South Canal Bank Road and proceed. All flyovers will be closed for traffic from 10 pm on December 31 till 6 am the next day. Elliots Beach As regards regulations at Elliots Beach, vehicles will not allowed after 8 pm on December 31 towards 6th Avenue till 6 am the next day. 6th Avenue will be blocked at 5th Avenue junction, 4th Main Road junction, 3rd Main Road junction, 16th Cross Street junction and 7th Avenue MG Road junction towards Annai Velankanni Church. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp