Rain woes dominate corporation council meet in Chennai

Ward 38 councillor Nethaji U Ganesan said his ward suffered due to lack of desilting in waterbodies.”The Buckingham canal should be desilted before the next monsoon,” he said.

Greater Chennai corporation Mayor Priya and corporation commissioner Radha krishnan during the corporation council meeting at Rippon building on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

CHENNAI: In the first council meeting after Cyclone Michaung, councillors raised issues of waterlogging and sewage overflow in their wards and pressed for proactive measures from the corporation before the next monsoon.

Ward 38 councillor Nethaji U Ganesan said his ward suffered due to lack of desilting in waterbodies.” The Buckingham canal should be desilted before the next monsoon,” he said. Councillors minced no words while urging the corporation to expedite the post-monsoon works. “Woes faced by people during the cyclone have created a bad image for our party. All repair work should be expedited on a war-footing,” Ward 178 councillor M Radhika told the council.

Ward 138 (DMK) councillor K Kannan emphasised that any delay in post-cyclone works could hurt the party in the Lok Sabha elections. “People are looking up to councillors for all of their issues. We have to face them during the elections. Corporation should fix the damaged roads and solve other issues before the polls,” he said.

A total of 31 resolutions were adopted in the meeting. Following repeated complaints of poor quality of roads in Guindy and Ambattur Industrial estate, the corporation has taken up work to re-lay 15-km roads from SIDCO. The corporation has also appointed Anna University as project management consultant for the Kodungaiyur biomining project. 

