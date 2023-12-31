Home Cities Chennai

150 Dalit families get access to ‘usable’ toilet in TN

The Corporation and metro water board had temporarily abandoned the plan to open the toilets since they did not want to stir up tension in the area.

Published: 31st December 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Thalankuppam sitting on a lane leading up to the toilet | P Ravikumar

By Nirupama Vishwanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While I was enquiring about accessibility to basic amenities in the North of Chennai, I came across a public toilet that was constructed for an area having mostly Dalit families, but was lying locked. When I visited the area, I found that dominant caste families residing nearby did not want the underground sewage pipeline from the toilet to pass through streets near their houses.

The Corporation and metro water board had temporarily abandoned the plan to open the toilets since they did not want to stir up tension in the area. Families in Thalankuppam, especially women, had to walk a kilometre to the nearest public toilet every time they wanted to relieve themselves. After the report appeared, the corporation along with metro water officials laid the pipeline with the help of the police, after a peace meeting was held between residents in the two areas. The toilet is now functioning.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
basic amenities Dalit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp