150 Dalit families get access to ‘usable’ toilet in TN

Nirupama Vishwanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While I was enquiring about accessibility to basic amenities in the North of Chennai, I came across a public toilet that was constructed for an area having mostly Dalit families, but was lying locked. When I visited the area, I found that dominant caste families residing nearby did not want the underground sewage pipeline from the toilet to pass through streets near their houses.

The Corporation and metro water board had temporarily abandoned the plan to open the toilets since they did not want to stir up tension in the area. Families in Thalankuppam, especially women, had to walk a kilometre to the nearest public toilet every time they wanted to relieve themselves. After the report appeared, the corporation along with metro water officials laid the pipeline with the help of the police, after a peace meeting was held between residents in the two areas. The toilet is now functioning.

