Childline kiosks at stations in Chennai back in action

CHENNAI: After the operation of Childline kiosks at railway stations was handed over to the state government from NGOs, there were apprehensions if the move would create any laxity in rescuing the children. Meanwhile, several activists expressed concern that the childline kiosks in railway stations in Chennai are not being operated. On digging further, it came forth that for more than months the railways had been dilly-dallying on granting permission to the state to operate the kiosks, despite requests from social defense officials.

According to sources, around 100 children were rescued on an average per month at these four railway stations - Central, Egmore, Villivakkam and Tambaram. This includes runaway children, who are reunited with their families, apart from those trafficked and abandoned. These children are produced before child welfare committees and sent to government homes. While the kiosks that were set up for the purpose through an MoU between Railways and Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2015, there was delay in granting permission to state government officials, hampering rescue of vulnerable children who land up in railway stations due to various reasons.

After the story was published on November 5, the railways immediately granted state government permissions to run the kiosks. Replying to the letter by the State Child Protection Society on August 8 this year, the commercial branch of railways at Chennai division stated that permission was accorded by the competent authority to the state government to access the railway station premises in Chennai Division (Chennai Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Jolarpet and Villivakkam) to carry out necessary interventions for children in distress until further orders from the Railway Board.

