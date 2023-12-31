Home Cities Chennai

Fertiliser firm in Chennai goes back on reopen plan

Meanwhile, locals continued their protests on the fourth day, demanding the permanent closure of the plant.The manufacturing facility was shut down following an ammonia gas leak on Tuesday.

Published: 31st December 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Periyakuppam and neighbouring villages continue their protest at night on the fourth day, demanding the closure of the fertiliser unit | Express

By Lokeshwaran E and Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After announcing plans to restart work at its fertiliser manufacturing facility on Friday, the Coromandel Group issued a clarification on Saturday, stating that it was not restarting the plant and is only following the inspection procedure as directed by the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The group, in a press release on Saturday, stated, “The PCB has not given any permission to restart the unit and has only issued directives to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health before restarting the plant.”

Meanwhile, locals continued their protests on the fourth day, demanding the permanent closure of the plant.The manufacturing facility was shut down following an ammonia gas leak on Tuesday. The government then formed an expert committee to submit a report on the gas leak incident.

On Friday, the Coromandel Group claimed through a press release that the government’s expert committee had instructed it to resume operations after conducting necessary inspections and ensuring the safety of the ammonia pipeline and systems.

“The high-powered technical team appointed by the government inspected the company and submitted their report to the government. The committee has approved the emergency actions taken by the group,” the release issued on Friday stated, fuelling backlash from locals. Meanwhile, officials from the expert committee refuted the claims and denied issuing any permit to resume operations.

Locals from the affected villages continued their protest outside the unit, demanding its permanent closure. People from 32 villages in Ennore formed a committee — Ennore Makkal Paathukaapu Kuzhu. Two members from each village were selected as members of the committee, and the 64-member committee resolved to continue the protests until the plant was shut permanently.

A letter regarding the gas leak was submitted by the people-led committee to the TNPCB. The committee also unanimously passed a resolution for all villages to boycott any compensation from Coromandel Group.“The Ennore Makkal Paathukaapu Kuzhu resolves to file a case against the Coromandel Group and take the issue to the Chief Minister,” the resolution read.

“We will take up this issue with all departments and officials concerned. People fear for their lives following the gas leak. Lives and livelihood are more important to us than any compensation. We will continue to protest in all forms till the facility is permanently closed,” said Kumaravel, a member of the protesting committee.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coromandel Group Pollution Control Board fertiliser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp