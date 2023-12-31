Fertiliser firm in Chennai goes back on reopen plan

Lokeshwaran E and Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After announcing plans to restart work at its fertiliser manufacturing facility on Friday, the Coromandel Group issued a clarification on Saturday, stating that it was not restarting the plant and is only following the inspection procedure as directed by the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The group, in a press release on Saturday, stated, “The PCB has not given any permission to restart the unit and has only issued directives to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health before restarting the plant.”

Meanwhile, locals continued their protests on the fourth day, demanding the permanent closure of the plant.The manufacturing facility was shut down following an ammonia gas leak on Tuesday. The government then formed an expert committee to submit a report on the gas leak incident.

On Friday, the Coromandel Group claimed through a press release that the government’s expert committee had instructed it to resume operations after conducting necessary inspections and ensuring the safety of the ammonia pipeline and systems.

“The high-powered technical team appointed by the government inspected the company and submitted their report to the government. The committee has approved the emergency actions taken by the group,” the release issued on Friday stated, fuelling backlash from locals. Meanwhile, officials from the expert committee refuted the claims and denied issuing any permit to resume operations.

Locals from the affected villages continued their protest outside the unit, demanding its permanent closure. People from 32 villages in Ennore formed a committee — Ennore Makkal Paathukaapu Kuzhu. Two members from each village were selected as members of the committee, and the 64-member committee resolved to continue the protests until the plant was shut permanently.

A letter regarding the gas leak was submitted by the people-led committee to the TNPCB. The committee also unanimously passed a resolution for all villages to boycott any compensation from Coromandel Group.“The Ennore Makkal Paathukaapu Kuzhu resolves to file a case against the Coromandel Group and take the issue to the Chief Minister,” the resolution read.

“We will take up this issue with all departments and officials concerned. People fear for their lives following the gas leak. Lives and livelihood are more important to us than any compensation. We will continue to protest in all forms till the facility is permanently closed,” said Kumaravel, a member of the protesting committee.

