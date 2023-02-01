College swimmers make a big splash in Chennai

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: Kalasalingam Academy, Srivilliputhur (in the College section) and Chettinad Vidyashram (in the Schools segment) won the overall titles at the 6th KESPA-Hindustan University inter-school and collegiate Tamil Nadu state-level swimming meet held at SDAT-Dolphin Swimming Academy, here.

The runners-up in the College section was SSN College of Engineering and Schools was SBOA School and Jr College. Tarika Roy — IRAS, FA&C

AO, ICF, and T Chandrasekaran, secretary of Tamil Nadu Aquatic Association, gave away the prizes. Olympian Shiny Wilson, the chairperson of KESPA, gave the presidential address.

Overall champions:

College: 1. Kalasalingam Academy, Srivilliputhur (83 pts),2. SSN College (25 points).

Schools: 1. Chettinad Vidyashram (417 pts), 2. SBOA School and Junior College (155pts).

Individual group champions:

Girls: College: Sandhya S (Queen Mary’s College) 21pts.

School

Group I: Deeksha Sivakumar (The Indian Public School) 25 pts.

Group II: Sandhya S (PSBB, Nungambakkam) 25.

Group III: Madhusree S (SBOA Mat. Hr.Sec.School) 23, Group IV: Rachael Bernard S (SBOA School & Jr. College) 19.

Boys

College: Benedicton Rohit B (SSN College of Engg.) 25pts.

Group I: Sriram J (Dominic Savio Mat. Hr. School) 23.

Group II: Shyam S Nagarajan (The Schram Academy) 20pts.

Group III: Jasim Rayan A (Vels Vidyashram) 25, Group IV: Arya Sathar AP (Velammal Vidyalaya) 25.

