Tradition meets modern at this fashion exhibition in Chennai

Nupur Kanoi is bringing its red carpet collection worn by several Bollywood celebrities.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a hiatus of five months, Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione is back with carefully chosen designers and jewellers for the first edition of the 2023 — Spring Valentine Special. ABFC has been constantly reinventing itself, working to promote newer designers and jewellers, and encouraging the debuting talent.

This edition is an attempt to unite the traditional with the modern through thoughtfully curated couture and pret designers, fusion wear designers, sari designers, fine jewellers and accessory designers from across the country. What makes this collection unique is that each garment, each piece created by the designers connects with the wearer in multiple ways, enhancing and accentuating their personalities. The philosophy of these participating designers is that fashion is not just about trends or how to make heads turn; instead, it is about creating a sense of self-confidence. 

ABFC brings a galaxy of fine jewellers, many of whose pieces are constantly worn at red-carpet events by celebrities. With this edition, fine jewellery lovers can indulge in intricate designs that include, Russian emerald strings, carved Columbian emeralds, south sea pearls, lightweight uncut diamond jewellery, Bangkok-style fine jewellery, and exclusive bridal jewellery from stalwarts like Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers from Jaipur and Soham Creations from Mumbai, along with Tiraa by Tibarumal by Pankaj Gupta from Hyderabad. If you prefer destination jewellery set in silver, check out the pieces from Amazing Jewels and Izar Silver Jewels from Jaipur, and Stylori Silver from House of NAC Chennai.

Labels like HK heirlooms, NDB Designs and Erum from Delhi, Nidhii Goyal from Mumbai, Elly by Meet from Ludhiana and Kiaayo from Kutch will showcase their fusion-wear collections. Nupur Kanoi is bringing its red-carpet collection worn by several Bollywood celebrities.

If you’re looking for stunning festive wear, check out AM by Anita Mittal Kolkata, Nazar by Indu Abbot, Ghunnghat, Twentynine, Diva by Sangeeta Ranka and Shreyash Jain from Delhi, and Ayoki from Hyderabad. Some of these designers will showcase extravagant bridal wear collections, heavily embellished with Swarovski crystals and other precious reflective materials.

If you prefer endearing, breezy silhouettes and intricate detailing you can shop from labels like Vaayu from Kolkata and Meerahini from Jaipur. For those who love handcrafted unique saris, Aura Kreations Mumbai, Virachi from Kolkata, Priyashree B and Charvi Boutique from Kolkata offer the latest designs.

Also, if you’re a home décor enthusiast or looking for luxury wedding gifts, then check out The Silver Story. All the designers will be present at the Collezione to assist you with the products showcased by the brand, and personally make suggestions to help you choose the best among the available options.

