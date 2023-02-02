Chettinad Vidyasharam’s annual day, a vibrant affair in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the able guidance of Meena Muthiah, the Kumararani of Chettinad and the patron of Chettinad Vidyashram, the school hosted its 37th Annual Day celebrations for Senior School on January 28. KP Jeyakar, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Airport, presided over the event as chief guest. ‘Kalayatra’, a travel through time, a mystical journey through the ages was the theme for the evening. It began with the invocation dance ‘Sudhee Yatra’, followed by a Tamil play, ‘Valluvar Returns’; a dance drama depicting the four yugas, the western dance ‘Trikala Yatra’ traversing through past, present and future. A semi-classical dance ‘Desha Yatra’ imparts the message of transcending all man-made barriers. An English play reminded one of all those things that do not change with time. A Hindi dance ‘Kalamsha Yatra’ depicted the evolution of different forms of music, costume and dance. Jeyakar gave away prizes to the students who excelled in various fields and in his address urged students to keep discovering themselves through arts and keep excellence as a goal.