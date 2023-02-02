Home Cities Chennai

Two women killed, 7 injured after share-auto rams car on OMR in Chennai

Two women died and seven others were injured on Tuesday in a road accident after a share auto allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road rammed a car at Kalavakkam on OMR. 

Published: 02nd February 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two women died and seven others were injured on Tuesday in a road accident after a share auto allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road rammed a car at Kalavakkam on OMR. 

According to police, the deceased were identified as Vijaya (44) of Sembakkam and Amsavalli (53) of Siruthavoor, both daily wage labourers. The share auto driver was identified as Dasarathan (50).

The incident occurred at around 6 pm. The share auto, with nine passengers, had been heading from Kelambakkam to Thiruporur. In an attempt to bypass the traffic jam near Kalavakkam, Dasarathan took a U-turn onto the wrong side of a two-way road.

The vehicle collided head-on with a car plying towards Kelambakkam from Alandur. In the impact, all the auto passengers, including the driver, were severely injured. The car driver, Thomas Matthew, escaped with minor injuries.

The nine injured persons were rushed to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. However, on Wednesday morning, Vijaya and Amsavalli succumbed to injuries. The bodies were sent for postmortem. The other seven are currently under treatment. A case was filed and the probe is on.​

Fire at furniture godown near Madhavaram

Chennai: A fire broke out at a furniture godown near Madhavaram on Tuesday. No casualties were reported but furniture worth `20 lakh was damaged. Police said the godown belonged to Nirupan of Kodungaiyur.  On Tuesday at around 10 pm, after employees shut shop for the day, a security guard noticed black smoke emanating from the building. Based on the information, 50 fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and put out the flames. A case was registered. The probe is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OMR road accident
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp