Worker crushed to death in Sriperumbudur after factory supervisor switches on machine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth who was working as a machine operator at a factory in Mambakkam in Sriperumbudur SIPCOT died on Tuesday after a supervisor switched on the machine while he was working on the machine. The deceased, N Raghu Kumar Ravat from Bihar, had turned 21 years old a few days ago, said the police. He joined the mold-making firm only two months ago.

“On Tuesday evening Ravat was checking the sensors and wiring in a machine. His supervisor Jothi, who failed to notice Ravat inside the machine, switched it on,” said the police. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sriperumbudur police registered a case and sent the body to the Kancheepurm Government Hospital for postmortem. No arrest has been made so far.

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth who was working as a machine operator at a factory in Mambakkam in Sriperumbudur SIPCOT died on Tuesday after a supervisor switched on the machine while he was working on the machine. The deceased, N Raghu Kumar Ravat from Bihar, had turned 21 years old a few days ago, said the police. He joined the mold-making firm only two months ago. “On Tuesday evening Ravat was checking the sensors and wiring in a machine. His supervisor Jothi, who failed to notice Ravat inside the machine, switched it on,” said the police. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Sriperumbudur police registered a case and sent the body to the Kancheepurm Government Hospital for postmortem. No arrest has been made so far.