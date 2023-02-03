‘Will increase frequency of Chennai-Jodhpur train’: Satish Poonia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Thursday assured of steps to increase the frequency of the Chennai-Jodhpur train to twice a week, adding it will help connect people of both states and also help in the movement of goods.

While attending a meeting organised by Pravasi Prakoshth in the city, Poonia urged Rajasthanis to return home. “In Rajasthan, there are lots of business opportunities. Around two crore people from various parts of the world are doing business.

In terms of solar energy generation Rajasthan plays an important role,” he said. Poonia promised to open an office in Chennai as soon as BJP forms a government in Rajasthan, to address the grievance of the people from the state. Raju Bhai Mangoliya, Jogendar Singh Silore and Tejraj Solnki from Rajasthan, among others, participated in the event.

CHENNAI: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Thursday assured of steps to increase the frequency of the Chennai-Jodhpur train to twice a week, adding it will help connect people of both states and also help in the movement of goods. While attending a meeting organised by Pravasi Prakoshth in the city, Poonia urged Rajasthanis to return home. “In Rajasthan, there are lots of business opportunities. Around two crore people from various parts of the world are doing business. In terms of solar energy generation Rajasthan plays an important role,” he said. Poonia promised to open an office in Chennai as soon as BJP forms a government in Rajasthan, to address the grievance of the people from the state. Raju Bhai Mangoliya, Jogendar Singh Silore and Tejraj Solnki from Rajasthan, among others, participated in the event.