Home Cities Chennai

‘Will increase frequency of Chennai-Jodhpur train’: Satish Poonia

While attending a meeting organised by Pravasi Prakoshth in the city, Poonia urged Rajasthanis to return home.

Published: 03rd February 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Poonia

Satish Poonia attended the Pravasi Prakoshth meeting in Chennai | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Thursday assured of steps to increase the frequency of the Chennai-Jodhpur train to twice a week, adding it will help connect people of both states and also help in the movement of goods.

While attending a meeting organised by Pravasi Prakoshth in the city, Poonia urged Rajasthanis to return home. “In Rajasthan, there are lots of business opportunities. Around two crore people from various parts of the world are doing business.

In terms of solar energy generation Rajasthan plays an important role,” he said. Poonia promised to open an office in Chennai as soon as BJP forms a government in Rajasthan, to address the grievance of the people from the state. Raju Bhai Mangoliya, Jogendar Singh Silore and Tejraj Solnki from Rajasthan, among others, participated in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Poonia Chennai-Jodhpur train
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp