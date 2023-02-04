Tamil Nadu government transfer five senior police officers in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government transferred five senior police officers on Friday. According to an order released from the office of Additional Chief Secretary to the Government K Phanindra Reddy, DV Kiran Shruthi, DCP of Cyber Crime Cell, Chennai has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ranipet district. Deepan Sathyan, SP of Ranipet district was posted as SP, State Police Master Control Room, Chennai.

Meanwhile, S Sakthi Ganesan, SP of Cuddalore district was posted as SP, Idol Wing, Chennai. R Rajaram, DC of Kolathur, Chennai has been posted as SP of the Cuddalore district. Lastly, Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, said the order.

